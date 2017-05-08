Close Call — BASE jumper rescued at Crooked River Gorge

click to enlarge Photo by Stuart Seeger.

A base jump went awry this morning when a 27-year-old man sustained non-life threatening injuries after completing the 300-foot jump. The Crooked River Fire Department completed an extraction of the man reportedly from New Zealand, with crews rappelling down into the river bed and lifting him up onto the old footbridge, where he was then transported to hospital.The man is reported to be visiting the area and has had 170 jumps under his belt. BASE jumps require extensive permitting and state law requires they be 600 feet or higher in height — twice the required length that the jumper attempted. The jump was considered highly dangerous and illegal.