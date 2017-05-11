Thursday, May 11, 2017
Rain or shine? Weekend weather report for 5/12-5/14
Weekend weather planning for May 12-14
By Leigha Threlkeld
May 11, 2017 at 11:52 AM
Leigha Threlkeld
May rain in Bend.
Visiting the mountain for some end of season skiing? Planning on hitting the trails with your four-legged friend? Make sure to bring a jacket and umbrella with you this weekend if you plan on going outside to enjoy your days off!
Friday will be rainy for most of the day with a high of 54 degrees.
Saturday will have a high near 51 degrees, and is expected to be mostly rainy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Sunday will also be rainy, with a high around 54 degrees.
