Thursday, May 11, 2017

Rain or shine? Weekend weather report for 5/12-5/14

Weekend weather planning for May 12-14

Posted By on Thu, May 11, 2017 at 11:52 AM

click to enlarge May rain in Bend. - LEIGHA THRELKELD
  • Leigha Threlkeld
  • May rain in Bend.

Visiting the mountain for some end of season skiing? Planning on hitting the trails with your four-legged friend? Make sure to bring a jacket and umbrella with you this weekend if you plan on going outside to enjoy your days off!

Friday will be rainy for most of the day with a high of 54 degrees.

Saturday will have a high near 51 degrees, and is expected to be mostly rainy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Sunday will also be rainy, with a high around 54 degrees.

