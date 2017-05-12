Bent

Archives | RSS

Friday, May 12, 2017

Weekend Music Musts: Rubblebucket and the 10 Barrel Anniversary Party Music Schedule

Posted By on Fri, May 12, 2017 at 5:12 PM

In case you haven’t heard, ‘90s hip hop/sampling pioneers De La Soul are headlining the 10 Barrel 10th Anniversary Party at their brewing facility on the eastside on Saturday night. The party starts at 4pm and includes a full line-up of great music that concludes with a De La Soul dance party that promises not to disappoint.

Taste a variety of beers brewed by all of 10 Barrel’s brewers (Portland, Boise, Bend, all of them!), but come early as limited quantities of each will be available. Food carts, craft beer, live music, what’s not to love? Let’s all just cross our fingers and send out good vibes for warm weather and sunshine.

By now, you’ve already read my article on De La Soul and their crowd-funded new album, but for this weekend’s music preview, I wanted to highlight the band opening for them on Saturday night – Rubblebucket! Rubblebucket, based out of Brooklyn, Ny., brings their indie dance-rock grooves, complete with horn section back to Bend. If you’ve been here a while, you may have caught them opening for Ozomatli on Cinco De Mayo a few years ago, at the Bite of Bend’s main stage, or at Players (back when it was Players and not Cabin 22).

After attending all three of those shows, I can guarantee you a fun-filled dance party you won’t soon forget. In January, Rubblebucket released their most recent EP, “If U C My Enemies”. Previous to that, the band put out “Survival Sounds”, an album that has played on repeat in my Spotify app for the past couple years. The album pairs heavy themes of survival based on lead singer Annakalmia Traver’s ovarian cancer diagnosis with upbeat and danceable art-pop.

Check out these videos of Rubblebucket performing and you’ll no doubt show up early to catch this incredible band and, of course, dance your buns off.




10 Barrel Anniversary Party Music Schedule

4:00 - 4:20 - Scribbled Rhymes
4:30 - 5:00 - Moondog Matinee
5:15 - 5:45 - Acid Tongue
6:00 - 6:45 - Brent Amaker & The Rodeo
7:15 - 8:15 - Rubblebucket
8:45 - 9:45 - De La Soul

When: Saturday, May 13 / 4pm - 10pm
Where: 10 Barrel Brewing Co. 62970 NE 18th Street, Bend, OR 97701

Food by:
El Sancho
Dump City Dumplings
Bangerang
Addy Mac's Creamery

Event beer proceeds go to local charities.


  • Pin It
    Email
    Print
    Favorite
    Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Anne Pick

  • Gung Ho For Shows:

    Modest Mouse, Matisyahu and Oregon Eclipse Festival
    • by Anne Pick
    • May 10, 2017

  • Arts & Activism

    The Slants take on the Supreme Court and fight oppression with dance rock
    • by Anne Pick
    • May 10, 2017

  • Feminine Growl

    Anna Rose doesn't conform to traditional stereotypes of the female—or male—rock star
    • by Anne Pick
    • May 3, 2017
  • More »

Latest in Bent

Special Issues & Guides

Rookie of the Year — Washington

Restaurant Guide

Rookie of the Year — Washington

Bend Nest Spring 2017

BendNest

Bend Nest Spring 2017

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2017

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2017

Cascade Wedding Guide 2017

Cascade Wedding Guide

Cascade Wedding Guide 2017

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

2016 Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

2016 Breakfast & Lunch Guide

2016 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2016 Best Of Central Oregon

Give Guide
Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram

© 2017 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation