Weekend Music Musts: Rubblebucket and the 10 Barrel Anniversary Party Music Schedule

In case you haven’t heard, ‘90s hip hop/sampling pioneers De La Soul are headlining the 10 Barrel 10th Anniversary Party at their brewing facility on the eastside on Saturday night. The party starts at 4pm and includes a full line-up of great music that concludes with a De La Soul dance party that promises not to disappoint.

Taste a variety of beers brewed by all of 10 Barrel’s brewers (Portland, Boise, Bend, all of them!), but come early as limited quantities of each will be available. Food carts, craft beer, live music, what’s not to love? Let’s all just cross our fingers and send out good vibes for warm weather and sunshine .

By now, you’ve already read my article on De La Soul and their crowd-funded new album, but for this weekend’s music preview, I wanted to highlight the band opening for them on Saturday night – Rubblebucket! Rubblebucket, based out of Brooklyn, Ny ., brings their indie dance-rock grooves, complete with horn section back to Bend. If you’ve been here a while, you may have caught them opening for Ozomatli on Cinco De Mayo a few years ago, at the Bite of Bend’s main stage, or at Players (back when it was Players and not Cabin 22).

After attending all three of those shows, I can guarantee you a fun-filled dance party you won’t soon forget. In January, Rubblebucket released their most recent EP, “If U C My Enemies”. Previous to that, the band put out “Survival Sounds”, an album that has played on repeat in my Spotify app for the past couple years. The album pairs heavy themes of survival based on lead singer Annakalmia Traver’s ovarian cancer diagnosis with upbeat and danceable art-pop.

Check out these videos of Rubblebucket performing and you’ll no doubt show up early to catch this incredible band and, of course, dance your buns off.











10 Barrel Anniversary Party Music Schedule

4:00 - 4:20 - Scribbled Rhymes

4:30 - 5:00 - Moondog Matinee

5:15 - 5:45 - Acid Tongue

6:00 - 6:45 - Brent Amaker & The Rodeo

7:15 - 8:15 - Rubblebucket

8:45 - 9:45 - De La Soul



When: Saturday, May 13 / 4pm - 10pm

Where: 10 Barrel Brewing Co. 62970 NE 18th Street, Bend, OR 97701

Food by:

El Sancho

Dump City Dumplings

Bangerang

Addy Mac's Creamery

Event beer proceeds go to local charities.