Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Election Results In: $268 Million School Bond Passes, Incumbents See Big Wins

Posted By on Wed, May 17, 2017 at 8:35 AM

screen_shot_2017-05-17_at_10.13.49_am.png


Education saw a big win across the state with voters voting a resounding YES to the Bend-LaPine school board bond that will see $268 million go towards two new schools, much needed repairs, security upgrades and more. With only 28 percent of constituents handing in their ballots in an off-election year, the measure passed with 59.1 percent of the vote. A new southeast high school and a northeast elementary school will now have the available funds to be built — helping with the vast overcrowding in recent years.

The $790 million bond measure in Portland also passed with 66 percent of the reported vote.

Incumbents went for the win in all of the contested Bend school board races with Cheri Helt beating out Angela Chisum 53-46 percent, Carrie McPherson Douglass beating Troy Reinhart, 57-29 percent and Stuart Young claiming a landslide victory over Richard Asadoorian with 86 percent of the vote.

For the contested Bend Parks and Recreation District positions, Ted Schoenborn won with a comfortable 50.1 percent of the vote, with runner-up Laura Boehme claiming 34%, Justin Gottlieb with 7.5 percent and Ron Boozell with 6.5 percent — a feat considering Boozell has spent most of the race currently incarcerated at the Deschutes County Jail for contempt of court.

The tightest race saw Lauren Sprang edging out Adam Bledsoe 34 - 29 percent. Source Weekly's endorsement Jason Kropf came third with 23.2 percent.

Central Oregon Community College Board contested race saw Erica Skatvold win 69 percent of the vote to Kyle Frick’s 30 percent.

Nicki Gregg defeated David Wentworth, 56 to 43 percent in the Sisters School Board Position Race 2 race.

Redmond School Board’s contested races were clear majority wins with Shawn Hatfield claiming the Position 1 seat over B.J Soper with 85 percent of the vote. Travis Bennett won Position 3 over Kathleen Brady with 66 to 34 percent of the vote.


For full election results, including Crook and Jefferson counties, click here.



