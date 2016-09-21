SourceCast

Wednesday, September 21, 2016

Dr. Barbara Oakley on Reworking How you Work to be at your Most Productive

Posted By on Wed, Sep 21, 2016 at 9:14 AM



Welcome to Amy Alkon's HumanLab: The Science Between Us, a weekly show with the luminaries of behavioral science.

A very helpful "Best Of" replay tonight. Dr. Barbara Oakley has written an incredibly helpful book on learning how to learn math and science. But, yoohoo, math-loathers, this book—and this show—are about much more than that.

Both the book and tonight’s show are about techniques you can start employing immediately that will show you how to do your work and your creative work more efficiently and ultimately more successfully and satisfyingly.

The proof that these techniques work? Dr. Oakley herself used these techniques to transform from a girl who flunked every math and science course in high school into a tenured professor of engineering. And she currently uses them to curb procrastination, to learn and retain difficult material better and faster, and to increase her creativity in problem-solving and writing.

Dr. Oakley’s excellent book we’ll be discussing is A Mind For Numbers: How to excel at math and science (even if you flunked algebra).
Tags: , , , , , , ,

