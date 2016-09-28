Deschutes County: Sheriff's Race Heated

The Deschutes County Sheriff's race is the most heated local race. The Source Weekly has endorsed appointed Sheriff Shane Nelson who has only been in office 15 months. His opponent Eric Kozowski says Nelson is part of the problem in a department rocked with controversy including staff affairs and the theft of $200,000 by a former Captain now serving prison time. Nelson says his department is reacting in a systematic way and that such incidents won't be tolerated. After this debate, Kozowski retracted a denial he made to the Source Weekly stating that he was misquoted on radio station KBND. KBND produced his exact words during an interview showing otherwise.