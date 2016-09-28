Hidden Influences Driving our Thoughts, Beliefs, & Actions, with Dr. Adam Alter

Welcome to Amy Alkon's HumanLab: The Science Between Us
, a weekly show with the luminaries of behavioral science.
We aren’t the independent thinkers we like to believe ourselves to be.
Psychologist and researcher Dr. Adam Alter shows in his fascinating book, "Drunk Tank Pink,"
that a host of forces—internal, social, and environmental—drive our thinking and beliefs, and in turn, our actions.
On tonight’s show, he’ll lay out the ways we are influenced, sometimes causing substantial changes in our behavior that make the difference between success and failure in our endeavors. Knowing these influences is the best way to avoid being swept away by them, so don’t miss this show.