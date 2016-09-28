SourceCast

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, September 28, 2016

Hidden Influences Driving our Thoughts, Beliefs, & Actions, with Dr. Adam Alter

Posted By on Wed, Sep 28, 2016 at 10:37 AM



Welcome to Amy Alkon's HumanLab: The Science Between Us, a weekly show with the luminaries of behavioral science.

We aren’t the independent thinkers we like to believe ourselves to be.

Psychologist and researcher Dr. Adam Alter shows in his fascinating book, "Drunk Tank Pink," that a host of forces—internal, social, and environmental—drive our thinking and beliefs, and in turn, our actions.

On tonight’s show, he’ll lay out the ways we are influenced, sometimes causing substantial changes in our behavior that make the difference between success and failure in our endeavors. Knowing these influences is the best way to avoid being swept away by them, so don’t miss this show.
  • Pin It
    Email
    Print
    Favorite
    Share

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

More by Hayley Jo Murphy

Latest in SourceCast

Special Issues & Guides

2016 Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

2016 Breakfast & Lunch Guide

BendNest - Fall 2016

BendNest

BendNest - Fall 2016

2016 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2016 Best Of Central Oregon

Happy Hour Guide—Summer 2016

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide—Summer 2016

2016 Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide

2016 Restaurant Guide

Central Oregon Motor Guide 2015

Central Oregon Motor Guide

Central Oregon Motor Guide 2015

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram
RSS

© 2016 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation