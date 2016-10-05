Wednesday, October 5, 2016
Using "Mindful Anger" To Improve Every Area Of Your Life, with Dr. Andrea Brandt
Posted
By Hayley Jo Murphy
on Wed, Oct 5, 2016 at 8:41 AM
Welcome to Amy Alkon's HumanLab: The Science Between Us
, a weekly show with the luminaries of behavioral science.
Whether you're an anger venter or an anger withholder (or something in between), this is a show for you.
My guest tonight, therapist Dr. Andrea Brandt, writes that “our culture has a built-in phobia of negative emotions,” which isolates us from each other and has myriad unhealthy and counterproductive effects on us personally.
Her goal—in her book, Mindful Anger: a pathway to emotional freedom
, and on this show—is not to help you get rid of your anger but to help you understand and handle it in healthy and constructive ways. You should, in turn, find that this leads to cascading positive effects in every arena of your life.
