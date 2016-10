click to enlarge

Water is critical to life and is perhaps Central Oregon's most important issue as populations grow and water resources become stretched. The Source Weekly's Brian Jennings reports on an issue that sheds light on this important issue (audio below) that is the focus on this week's print feature article at bendsource.com.Photo: Mike Tripp, Trout UnlimitedPhoto: Mike Tripp, Trout Unlimited