Sex Therapist Dr. Brandy Engler on Men's and women's Unspoken Erotic Desires

Welcome to Amy Alkon's HumanLab: The Science Between Us
, a weekly show with the luminaries of behavioral science.
What do men want? In bed and out? What do women want? How does this all tie together? (And who’s getting tied up?)
These are just a few of the questions I’ll be asking and sex therapist Dr. Brandy Engler will be answering on tonight’s show.
Dr. Engler is unique in that she opened a sex therapy practice for women—expecting to slowly get some clients—and quickly amassed a full list of clients: all men.
Engler and New York Times best-selling biographer David Rensin have just published a fascinating book about her sessions and her insights, The Men On My Couch: True Stories of Sex, Love, and Psychotherapy
.
This is your chance to go inside her sessions—to see into the erotic minds of men. And not pervos or deviants, but regular guys. Men we all know.
Beyond the men, we will also see into the minds of the women having sex with these men—or refusing to—and find out why, and what it takes to balance love and eroticism in a relationship.