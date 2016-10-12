SourceCast

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, October 12, 2016

Sex Therapist Dr. Brandy Engler on Men's and women's Unspoken Erotic Desires

Posted By on Wed, Oct 12, 2016 at 4:12 PM


Welcome to Amy Alkon's HumanLab: The Science Between Us, a weekly show with the luminaries of behavioral science.

What do men want? In bed and out? What do women want? How does this all tie together? (And who’s getting tied up?)

These are just a few of the questions I’ll be asking and sex therapist Dr. Brandy Engler will be answering on tonight’s show.

Dr. Engler is unique in that she opened a sex therapy practice for women—expecting to slowly get some clients—and quickly amassed a full list of clients: all men.

Engler and New York Times best-selling biographer David Rensin have just published a fascinating book about her sessions and her insights, The Men On My Couch: True Stories of Sex, Love, and Psychotherapy.

This is your chance to go inside her sessions—to see into the erotic minds of men. And not pervos or deviants, but regular guys. Men we all know.

Beyond the men, we will also see into the minds of the women having sex with these men—or refusing to—and find out why, and what it takes to balance love and eroticism in a relationship.
  • Pin It
    Email
    Print
    Favorite
    Share

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

More by Hayley Jo Murphy

Latest in SourceCast

Special Issues & Guides

2016 Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

2016 Breakfast & Lunch Guide

BendNest - Fall 2016

BendNest

BendNest - Fall 2016

2016 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2016 Best Of Central Oregon

Happy Hour Guide—Summer 2016

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide—Summer 2016

2016 Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide

2016 Restaurant Guide

Central Oregon Motor Guide 2015

Central Oregon Motor Guide

Central Oregon Motor Guide 2015

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram
RSS

© 2016 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation