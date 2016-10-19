Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Getting The Girl — The Evolutionary Psych Approach, with Dr. Geoffrey Miller
Posted
By Hayley Jo Murphy
on Wed, Oct 19, 2016 at 4:37 PM
On "HumanLab: The Science Between Us,"
Amy Alkon interviews the luminaries of behavioral science on how their research can help us have the lives we want.
On this show is evolutionary psychologist Dr. Geoffrey Miller, who lays out the realities from science of what women really want and how even a regular guy can measure up (as opposed to trying to scam a woman into bed). His new book he'll be discussing on the show, co-authored with Tucker Max, is "Mate: Become the Man Women Want."
