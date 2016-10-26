SourceCast

Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Maria Konnikova: How to Think like Sherlock Holmes

Posted By on Wed, Oct 26, 2016 at 3:19 PM


On "HumanLab: The Science Between Us," Amy Alkon interviews the luminaries of behavioral science on how their research can help us have the lives we want.

This is a fascinating show on the difference between seeing and actually observing, and many of the other habits and practices of Sherlock Holmes.

Science writer and psychologist Dr. Maria Konnikova draws on 21st century neuroscience and psychology to show how we can employ Holmes’ thought processes to unlock our own capacities for ever-present mindfulness, astute observation, and logical deduction in order to see more, live more rationally, and, in turn live smarter. Her book we discuss: Mastermind: How to Think Like Sherlock Holmes
