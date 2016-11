click to enlarge

Southeast Bend residents are getting a huge shock. As aging septic systems begin to fail in the Old Farm District neighborhood, residents whose homes are within 300 feet of the city's SE Interceptor sewer line are being forced to connect.It is costly - up to $80,000 in some cases. Hear the story of two SE Bend residents, sisters Carolyn Crawford and Glenda Maddox in this Source Weekly Sourcecast from Brian Jennings.