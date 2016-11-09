Wednesday, November 9, 2016
Grieving and Recovery—Myth-Busting Science from Dr. George A. Bonanno
Posted
By Hayley Jo Murphy
on Wed, Nov 9, 2016 at 8:55 AM
On "HumanLab: The Science Between Us,"
Amy Alkon interviews the luminaries of behavioral science on how their research can help us have the lives we want.
My guest tonight on Advice Goddess Radio is clinical psychologist and emotions expert Dr. George A. Bonanno, with an actually uplifting show on which he'll smash all the widely held myths about grieving and bereavement, like the notion that there are specific "stages of grief" that each person must go through, and the notion that one must do "grief work," or the grief will come back to bite them.
Bonanno's book: The Other Side of Sadness: What the New Science of Bereavement Tells Us About Life After Loss.
