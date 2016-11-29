Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Dr. Jonathan Gottschall on why men fight and why we like to watch
Posted
By Hayley Jo Murphy
on Tue, Nov 29, 2016 at 3:40 PM
Welcome to Amy Alkon's HumanLab: The Science Between Us
, a weekly show with the luminaries of behavioral science.
On this show, Dr. Jonathan Gottschall talks about his foray from bummed out adjunct English professor to the Mixed Marshall Arts world and his big cage fight — along with the psychology driving violence and the fight rituals that actually contain it. His fascinating book we'll be discussing on the show: The Professor in the Cage: Why Men Fight and Why We Like to Watch.
