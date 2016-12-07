SourceCast

Wednesday, December 7, 2016

The Upside Of "Dark Side" Emotions with Dr. Todd Kashdan

Posted By on Wed, Dec 7, 2016


Welcome to Amy Alkon's HumanLab: The Science Between Us, a weekly show with the luminaries of behavioral science.

This is a show on how the negative can be positive—on how we actually need the emotions that make us uncomfortable. They make us whole, balancing the "positive" emotions. Dr. Todd Kashdan will lay out the science on how anger, anxiety, and other "negative" feelings can actually be motivating, illuminating, and helpful—giving us our best shot at success and fulfillment.

Dr. Kashdan's myth-busting book he'll be discussing, co-authored with Dr. Robert Biswas-Diener, is “The Upside of Your Dark Side: Why Being Your Whole Self—Not Just Your ‘Good’ Self—Drives Success and Fullfillment.”
