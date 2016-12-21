Wednesday, December 21, 2016
The Low-Carb, High-Fat Slimdown with Dietary Researcher Dr. Jeff Volek
By Hayley Jo Murphy
on Wed, Dec 21, 2016 at 3:57 PM
Dietary researcher Dr. Jeff Volek lays out the science behind why you should declare your independence from dietary carbohydrates—sugar, flour, starchy vegetables like potatoes, apple juice—that cause the insulin secretion that puts on fat. Not only that, he explains why eating enough fat—the right kind of fat—is essential to getting and staying healthy.
Dr. Michael Eades
calls Dr. Volek's book
(co-authored with Dr. Stephen Phinney) "the best low-carb book in print."
