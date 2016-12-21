SourceCast

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

The Low-Carb, High-Fat Slimdown with Dietary Researcher Dr. Jeff Volek

Welcome to Amy Alkon's HumanLab: The Science Between Us, a weekly show with the luminaries of behavioral science.

Dietary researcher Dr. Jeff Volek lays out the science behind why you should declare your independence from dietary carbohydrates—sugar, flour, starchy vegetables like potatoes, apple juice—that cause the insulin secretion that puts on fat. Not only that, he explains why eating enough fat—the right kind of fat—is essential to getting and staying healthy.

Dr. Michael Eades calls Dr. Volek's book (co-authored with Dr. Stephen Phinney) "the best low-carb book in print."
