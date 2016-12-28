Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Heartbreak Help From Science, with Amy Alkon and Dr. Jennifer Verdolin
Welcome to a very special show with science-based advice columnist and author Amy Alkon and animal behaviorist and author Dr. Jennifer Verdolin laying out science news you can use to solve your relationship problems or just improve your relationships and have a better life.
Join us tonight for an enlightening show on heartbreak — why it's actually adaptive and how to recover from it — with science from both the human and animal world.
And don’t forget to buy our science-based and amusing books — support our show while entertaining yourself and learning a thing or two to improve your life. Amy’s book is "Good Manners for Nice People Who Sometimes Say F*ck"
and Jennifer’s is "Wild Connection: What Animal Courtship and Mating Tell Us about Human Relationships."
