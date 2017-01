click to enlarge

Bend is becoming a statewide leader in solar energy development. There are FOUR projects underway and a public hearing for a FIFTH in Deschutes County. Solar energy is low impact, quiet, and renewable. It can generate electricity even on cloudy days and at night when moonlight is bright. The only negative impact is a visual impact and some East Bend residents question the location of solar farms on Neff Road. This video below documents the pros/cons.