Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Sex Therapist Dr. Marty Klein on How to Rethink Your Way to Great Sex
By Hayley Jo Murphy
on Wed, Jan 4, 2017 at 3:51 PM
Amy Alkon's HumanLab: The Science Between Us
, a weekly show with the luminaries of behavioral science and the therapy world.
It turns out that our assumptions about the mindblowing sex we think we are "supposed" to be having is the thing that stops us from the pretty great sex we could be having. Or from having sex at all.
This week's guest is therapist and sex therapist Dr. Marty Klein, ripping away widely held myths about sex to help everybody listening improve their sex lives.
We discussing his book, Sexual Intelligence: What We Really Want from Sex—and How to Get It.
