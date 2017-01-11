SourceCast

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Sexual Confidence for Women with Dr. Beth Montemurro

Welcome to Amy Alkon's HumanLab: The Science Between Us, a weekly show with the luminaries of behavioral science.

Tonight’s show is about women and sexual power — why some women feel like passive participants in their sex lives and why and how other women are able to feel comfortable in their sexual skin.

My guest is Penn State researcher Dr. Beth Montemurro, and her book we’re discussing is Deserving Desire: Women’s Stories of Sexual Evolution.

Join me and all my fascinating guests every Sunday, 7-8 p.m. PT, 10-11 p.m. ET, at blogtalkradio.com/amyalkon or subscribe on iTunes or Stitcher.

Please buy my book, the science-based and funny "Good Manners For Nice People Who Sometimes Say F*ck," here. (St. Martin's Griffin, 2014.)
