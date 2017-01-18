SourceCast

Dr. Joyce Benenson: How the evolution of male warriors/female worriers drives us

Posted By on Wed, Jan 18, 2017


Welcome to Amy Alkon's HumanLab: The Science Between Us, a weekly show with the luminaries of behavioral science.

This week's show explains why advice to "lean in" is totally unrealistic and other ways evolved male/female sex differences shape who we are.

My guest this week is psychology professor Dr. Joyce Benenson, discussing her fantastic new book, "Warriors and Worriers: The Survival of the Sexes." 

This is really solid science that will open your eyes to so much about male and female behavior, including male-male and female-female friendships and competition, and will give you some much-needed realism you can use to inform how you relate socially and at work.

Join me and all my fascinating guests every Sunday, 7-8 p.m. PT, 10-11 p.m. ET, at blogtalkradio.com/amyalkon or subscribe on iTunes or Stitcher.

Please buy my book, the science-based and funny "Good Manners For Nice People Who Sometimes Say F*ck." It helps support the work I put into this show. 



