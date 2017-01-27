SourceCast

Low-Carb, High-Fat: Nina Teicholz on Why you Should Eat Butter, Meat, & Cheese

Saturated fat is your friend. Really. 

It turns out everything we've been told about eating fat is wrong. On tonight's show, meticulous journalist Nina Teichholz will lay out the scientific errors, bias, and dangerous misrepresentations that have underpinned the dietary dogma of the past 60 years.

She'll also lay out the findings of solid science — why eating more dietary fat will lead us to better health and fitness. 

Join us as she discusses all of this and more from her terrific book, "The Big Fat Surprise: Why Butter, Meat & Cheese Belong in a Healthy Diet." 

