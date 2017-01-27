Low-Carb, High-Fat: Nina Teicholz on Why you Should Eat Butter, Meat, & Cheese



Welcome to Amy Alkon's HumanLab: The Science Between Us, a weekly show with the luminaries of behavioral science.

*This show won Third Place for best documentary radio in the June 26, 2015, Southern California Journalism awards, beating finalists from NPR powerhouse KCRW.

Saturated fat is your friend. Really.

It turns out everything we've been told about eating fat is wrong. On tonight's show, meticulous journalist Nina Teichholz will lay out the scientific errors, bias, and dangerous misrepresentations that have underpinned the dietary dogma of the past 60 years.

She'll also lay out the findings of solid science — why eating more dietary fat will lead us to better health and fitness.

Join us as she discusses all of this and more from her terrific book, "The Big Fat Surprise: Why Butter, Meat & Cheese Belong in a Healthy Diet."

Join me and all my fascinating guests every Sunday, 7-8 p.m. PT, 10-11 p.m. ET, at blogtalkradio.com/amyalkon or subscribe on iTunes or Stitcher.

Please buy my book, the science-based and funny "Good Manners For Nice People Who Sometimes Say F*ck," about why we're experiencing so much rudeness and — turning to behavioral science — how we can behave less counterproductively.