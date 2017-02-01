The Evolutionary Psychology Of Looking Sexy, with Amy Alkon & Dr. Verdolin

HumanLab: The Science Between Us — a weekly science-based podcast.



Join us tonight for a fun look at the science of attraction, and learn how to look hot to the people you want — without becoming the indentured servant of some plastic surgeon until you’re 90.

About the show: This is a very special every-other-Sunday-night show with science-based advice columnist and author Amy Alkon and animal behaviorist and author Dr. Jennifer Verdolin laying out science news you can use to solve your relationship problems or just improve your relationships and have a better life.

And don’t forget to buy our science-based and amusing books — support our show while entertaining yourself and learning a thing or two to improve your life. Amy’s new book is "Good Manners for Nice People Who Sometimes Say F*ck" and Jennifer’s is "Wild Connection: What Animal Courtship and Mating Tell Us about Human Relationships."

Listen to this show every Sun, 7-8 pm PT, 10-11 pm ET, at blogtalkradio.com/amyalkon or subscribe on iTunes or Stitcher.