Bend's Backyard Dump

For years, China Hat road which leads into the Deschutes National Forest has been a dumping ground. It's not uncommon to find abandoned vehicles, used washers and driers, bed springs, mattresses, computer screens and TV's dumped in the woods off China Hat. Not only is it an illegal dumping ground, but the area is used heavily by sport shooters. Spent shells are seen everywhere.In 2005, a Forest Service worker was wounded in the thigh by a stray bullet. While the location where the bullet was fired was found, the shooter has never been found.This podcast sheds light on this on-going problem in Bend's backyard.