SourceCast

Archives | RSS

Friday, February 24, 2017

Sen. Ron Wyden visits the Source Weekly

Posted By on Fri, Feb 24, 2017 at 10:32 AM

click to enlarge Senator Ron Wyden talks to the crowd at his town hall in Sisters Monday, Feb. 20. Wyden visited the Source Weekly on Wednesday. - NICOLE VULCAN
  • Nicole Vulcan
  • Senator Ron Wyden talks to the crowd at his town hall in Sisters Monday, Feb. 20. Wyden visited the Source Weekly on Wednesday.
Walking into the conference room at the Source Weekly in Bend, one of the first things people tend to notice is the kombucha on tap.

It was the same when Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) visited on Feb. 22, 2017. We offered him some, but on this day the Senator was drinking just water. But he did take that opportunity to begin our talk with him by touching on a proposed bill to change the antiquated laws surrounding kombucha—that fermented beverage that gets so much love here in Central Oregon.

Listen on to hear more about kombucha, the marijuana industry, the role of the media, the future of Medicare and the Democratic party, and more. 



  • Pin It
    Email
    Print
    Favorite
    Share

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

More by Nicole Vulcan

Latest in SourceCast

Special Issues & Guides

Bend Nest - February 2017

BendNest

Bend Nest - February 2017

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2017

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2017

Cascade Wedding Guide 2017

Cascade Wedding Guide

Cascade Wedding Guide 2017

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

2016 Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

2016 Breakfast & Lunch Guide

2016 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2016 Best Of Central Oregon

2016 Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide

2016 Restaurant Guide

Give Guide
Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram

© 2017 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation