Friday, February 24, 2017
Sen. Ron Wyden visits the Source Weekly
By Nicole Vulcan
on Fri, Feb 24, 2017 at 10:32 AM
Senator Ron Wyden talks to the crowd at his town hall in Sisters Monday, Feb. 20. Wyden visited the Source Weekly on Wednesday.
Walking into the conference room at the Source Weekly in Bend, one of the first things people tend to notice is the kombucha on tap.
It was the same when Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) visited on Feb. 22, 2017. We offered him some, but on this day the Senator was drinking just water. But he did take that opportunity to begin our talk with him by touching on a proposed bill to change the antiquated laws surrounding kombucha—that fermented beverage that gets so much love here in Central Oregon.
Listen on to hear more about kombucha, the marijuana industry, the role of the media, the future of Medicare and the Democratic party, and more.
Ron_Wyden_visit_to_the_Source_1_copy.mp3
