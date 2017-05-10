15 Central Oregon Spots to Indulge Mom 

Mother's Day is Sunday, May 14. Have you decided where to take mom for brunch?

It's the busiest day of the year for restaurants, so make your plans and reservations now. Here are 15 restaurants in Bend and Central Oregon offering brunches, buffets and specials just for mom.

10 Below

Tucked at the bottom of the Oxford Hotel, enjoy a delicious champagne brunch with salads, breads, desserts, entrees, seafood on ice and an omelet station. Each adult gets a glass of bubbles. Prices: $49.95, $24 ages 5 to 10, 4 and under free.

10am-3pm

10 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend

541-382-1010

oxfordhotelbend.com

Bad Wolf Bakery

Sweet or savory; pick what you like. Standouts are the chicken and cardamom waffles and their traditional eggs benedict. A special brunch menu is available featuring fresh, local ingredients.

7am–2pm

1133 NW Wall St. Ste. 100, Bend

541-617-5770

badwolfbakeryandbistro.com

Brasada Ranch

Enjoy a decadent ranch-inspired buffet with soup, salad, roasted salmon, prime rib, omelettes, cheese, charcuterie, dessert, juice bar and special options for kids. Don't miss the lawn games. Prices: $46, $26 for kids.

9am-3pm

16986 SW Brasada Ranch Rd., Powell Butte

541.526.6870

brasada.com

Broken Top Club

Delight in an indulgent buffet offering of fruit, cheeses, seafood, assorted pastries, desserts, various entrees, carving station and a kids table. Non-Members $47.96, $17.95 ages 6-12, under 5 free; Member discount.

11am-2pm

62000 Broken Top Dr., Bend

541-383-8200

brokentop.com

Carson's American Kitchen at Sunriver Resort

A Mother's Day brunch with something for everyone, including slow-roasted prime rib, an omelet station, salads, eggs benedict and an abundance of desserts. $45, $22 ages 6-12, under 5 free.

8am-1pm

17600 Center Drive, Sunriver

541-593-3740

destinationhotels.com/sunriver-resort

Chow

Farm to table ingredients, artisan craft cocktails and live music will bring a smile to mom's face. Chow has vegan and vegetarian options and a special Mother's Day menu. You can't make reservations but they have a great outdoor patio.

7am – 2pm

1110 NW Newport Ave, Bend

541.728.0256

chowbend.com

Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards

Take a scenic drive to Terrebonne for a vineyard brunch. They have two seatings for a three-course brunch including one complimentary sangria, beer or mimosa for adults. Includes live music with Kurt Silva. $40, $15 ages 12 & under.

11am–3:30pm

70450 NW Lower Valley Dr., Terrebonne

541-526-5075

faithhopeandcharityevents.com

Five Pine Lodge

Enjoy the afternoon with mom in Sisters and enjoy a grand buffet featuring, smoked salmon, Nutella crepes, biscuits and gravy, honey ham, tortellini in pesto alfredo and more. $39, $19 ages 6-12, under 5 free.

10:30am

1021 Desperado Trail, Sisters

541-549-5900

fivepinelodge.com

Juniper Golf Course and The View Tap and Grill

Mountain views and a large buffet featuring leg of lamb, honey ham, omelet bar, waffle bar, salads, fruit and fresh baked desserts. $26.95, $12 ages 6-10, under 5 free.

10am-2pm

1938 SW Elkhorn Ave., Redmond

541-548-3121

playjuniper.com

La Magie

Does mom love mimosas? La Magie has a bottomless mimosa for mom and a special brunch menu. Diners love their cinnamon babka French toast and the stuffed French toast. Get there early, seating is first come, first serve.

7:30am–3pm

Bend & Sisters locations

541-241-7884

lamagiecafe.com

McKay Cottage

Consistently voted best breakfast by Source readers, enjoy homemade scones, great brunch cocktails and a variety of benedicts, hashes and scrambles. Outdoor seating available. If mom gets cold they have blankets.

7am–2pm

62910 O.B. Riley Road, Bend

541-383-2697

themckaycottage.com

McMenamins Old St. Francis School

Brunch buffets includes pastries, fruit, bagels and lox, salads, biscuits and gravy, honey-dijon glazed ham, eggs benedict, brioche French toast, desserts and more. $31, $19 ages 5-12, under 4 free.

9am-2pm

700 NW Bond St., Bend

541-382-5174

mcmenamins.com/old-st-francis-school

Mother's Downtown Kitchen

Perfect for the healthy mom. Egg dishes, sweet breakfast bowls, fresh salads and savory Buddha and poke bowls. Mother's is known for their smoothies and fresh-pressed juices that are also used in their brunch craft cocktails.

8am–3pm

10 NW Minnesota Ave, Bend

541-382-1870

mothersjuicecafe.com

Pronghorn Resort

Each mom is treated to a glass of champagne. Their epicurean brunch buffet features fresh juices, blintz, croissants, omelets, prime rib, ham, gnocchi, crème brulee, macaroons and so much more. $59, $20 ages 6-12, under 5 free.

11:30am start

65600 Pronghorn Club Dr., Bend

541-693-5300

pronghornresort.com

Currents at the Riverhouse

A buffet including salads, chilled seafood, cheese and charcuterie, dessert, a hot buffet, plus a carving, waffle and omelet station. Prices: $45, $39 seniors, $19 ages 4-12, under 4 free.

7am-2pm

3075 N. Business 97

541-389-8810

currentsbend.com

Victorian Cafe

This local favorite known for their Bloody Marys and famous eggs benedict is going to be hopping on Mother's Day. They don't take reservations so be prepared to lounge outside by their fire pit and outdoor bar while you wait to be seated.

7am-2pm

1404 NW Galveston Ave., Bend

541-382-6411

victoriancafebend.com