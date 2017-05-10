15 Central Oregon Spots to Indulge Mom 

Mother's Day is Sunday, May 14. Have you decided where to take mom for brunch?
It's the busiest day of the year for restaurants, so make your plans and reservations now. Here are 15 restaurants in Bend and Central Oregon offering brunches, buffets and specials just for mom.
10 Below
Tucked at the bottom of the Oxford Hotel, enjoy a delicious champagne brunch with salads, breads, desserts, entrees, seafood on ice and an omelet station. Each adult gets a glass of bubbles. Prices: $49.95, $24 ages 5 to 10, 4 and under free.
10am-3pm
10 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend
541-382-1010
Bad Wolf Bakery
Sweet or savory; pick what you like. Standouts are the chicken and cardamom waffles and their traditional eggs benedict. A special brunch menu is available featuring fresh, local ingredients.
7am–2pm
1133 NW Wall St. Ste. 100, Bend
541-617-5770
Brasada Ranch
Enjoy a decadent ranch-inspired buffet with soup, salad, roasted salmon, prime rib, omelettes, cheese, charcuterie, dessert, juice bar and special options for kids. Don't miss the lawn games. Prices: $46, $26 for kids.
9am-3pm
16986 SW Brasada Ranch Rd., Powell Butte
541.526.6870
Broken Top Club
Delight in an indulgent buffet offering of fruit, cheeses, seafood, assorted pastries, desserts, various entrees, carving station and a kids table. Non-Members $47.96, $17.95 ages 6-12, under 5 free; Member discount.
11am-2pm
62000 Broken Top Dr., Bend
541-383-8200
Carson's American Kitchen at Sunriver Resort
A Mother's Day brunch with something for everyone, including slow-roasted prime rib, an omelet station, salads, eggs benedict and an abundance of desserts. $45, $22 ages 6-12, under 5 free.
8am-1pm
17600 Center Drive, Sunriver
541-593-3740
destinationhotels.com/sunriver-resort
Chow
Farm to table ingredients, artisan craft cocktails and live music will bring a smile to mom's face. Chow has vegan and vegetarian options and a special Mother's Day menu. You can't make reservations but they have a great outdoor patio.
7am – 2pm
1110 NW Newport Ave, Bend
541.728.0256
Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards
Take a scenic drive to Terrebonne for a vineyard brunch. They have two seatings for a three-course brunch including one complimentary sangria, beer or mimosa for adults. Includes live music with Kurt Silva. $40, $15 ages 12 & under.
11am–3:30pm
70450 NW Lower Valley Dr., Terrebonne
541-526-5075
Five Pine Lodge
Enjoy the afternoon with mom in Sisters and enjoy a grand buffet featuring, smoked salmon, Nutella crepes, biscuits and gravy, honey ham, tortellini in pesto alfredo and more. $39, $19 ages 6-12, under 5 free.
10:30am
1021 Desperado Trail, Sisters
541-549-5900
Juniper Golf Course and The View Tap and Grill
Mountain views and a large buffet featuring leg of lamb, honey ham, omelet bar, waffle bar, salads, fruit and fresh baked desserts. $26.95, $12 ages 6-10, under 5 free.
10am-2pm
1938 SW Elkhorn Ave., Redmond
541-548-3121
La Magie
Does mom love mimosas? La Magie has a bottomless mimosa for mom and a special brunch menu. Diners love their cinnamon babka French toast and the stuffed French toast. Get there early, seating is first come, first serve.
7:30am–3pm
Bend & Sisters locations
541-241-7884
McKay Cottage
Consistently voted best breakfast by Source readers, enjoy homemade scones, great brunch cocktails and a variety of benedicts, hashes and scrambles. Outdoor seating available. If mom gets cold they have blankets.
7am–2pm
62910 O.B. Riley Road, Bend
541-383-2697
McMenamins Old St. Francis School
Brunch buffets includes pastries, fruit, bagels and lox, salads, biscuits and gravy, honey-dijon glazed ham, eggs benedict, brioche French toast, desserts and more. $31, $19 ages 5-12, under 4 free.
9am-2pm
700 NW Bond St., Bend
541-382-5174
mcmenamins.com/old-st-francis-school
Mother's Downtown Kitchen
Perfect for the healthy mom. Egg dishes, sweet breakfast bowls, fresh salads and savory Buddha and poke bowls. Mother's is known for their smoothies and fresh-pressed juices that are also used in their brunch craft cocktails.
8am–3pm
10 NW Minnesota Ave, Bend
541-382-1870
Pronghorn Resort
Each mom is treated to a glass of champagne. Their epicurean brunch buffet features fresh juices, blintz, croissants, omelets, prime rib, ham, gnocchi, crème brulee, macaroons and so much more. $59, $20 ages 6-12, under 5 free.
11:30am start
65600 Pronghorn Club Dr., Bend
541-693-5300
Currents at the Riverhouse
A buffet including salads, chilled seafood, cheese and charcuterie, dessert, a hot buffet, plus a carving, waffle and omelet station. Prices: $45, $39 seniors, $19 ages 4-12, under 4 free.
7am-2pm
3075 N. Business 97
541-389-8810
Victorian Cafe
This local favorite known for their Bloody Marys and famous eggs benedict is going to be hopping on Mother's Day. They don't take reservations so be prepared to lounge outside by their fire pit and outdoor bar while you wait to be seated.
7am-2pm
1404 NW Galveston Ave., Bend
541-382-6411