It's that time of year again. Welcome to the Source Weekly's annual Best Of Central Oregon issue.
This is not only the biggest paper we print all year, it is the most anticipated by local businesses and residents. That puts a lot of pressure on our staff to make sure we do the best possible job highlighting the best food, drink, events, and amenities our region has to offer. Fortunately, we've been dealt an excellent hand this year.
Among the 2016 winners are several returning champions (Best Breakfast), some newcomers (Best Dessert, Best Blog), and at least one upset (Best Burger). In addition to listing all the winners and telling some of their stories, we have solicited original ideas from our writers for their personal best recommendations, including Best Microcosm of Bend and Best Spot for Skinny Dipping. In keeping with the Best Of theme, we asked local movers and shakers what they think Bend and Central Oregon do best, and included their comments in our weekly opinion column.
As a bonus, this year we've thrown in some of the more unusual votes we received from readers, to give you a taste of the ballot-counting joy we experience every year around this time.
We hope you will not only enjoy learning who made this year's Best Of list, but that you will drop by their businesses to congratulate them on their win.
Deal the cards...
2016 Best Of Central Oregon Winners
Best Worst Answers
Best Vegetarian
Best Mexican
Best Bend Exclusive
Best Ethnic Food
Best Thai
Best Dessert
Best Gluten Free
Best Burger
Best Wine Shop
Best Brewer
Best Seasonal Beer
Best Bartender
Best Way to Ruin Your Workout
Best Gift Store
Best Home Decor
Best Children's Clothing Store
Best Green Business
Best Childcare Facility
Best Blog
Best Place to Understand Millennials
Best Event to Get You Inspired
Best Place to be a Tourist
Best Reason to Visit Eastern Oregon
Best Outdoor Gear Shop
Best Alternative Health Practitioner
Best Breakfast - Redmond
Best Breakfast - Sisters
Best Lunch - Sunriver
Best Place for Cosmetic Enhancement
Best Place to Watch People Play Pokémon GO
Best Young Athlete
Best Skinny Dipping Spots
Best Microcosm of Bend
Best Instagram Selfie Spot
