2016 Can Go to Hell: Balle Erotique Show Preview 

I don't know about the rest of you, but I am very ready to celebrate the passing of 2016 with two giant middle fingers and a glass of bourbon so large it borders on cartoonish. Say goodbye to a year featuring the death of about two dozen of the greatest minds, actors and musicians in history, the national mourning of a gorilla and enough bizarre politics to make reality feel like an episode of “Black Mirror.”

There are always a plethora of interesting, booze-fueled events to check out on New Year's Eve, especially in Central Oregon. Your choices may vary depending on your tastes but, for me, there's no better party than the ones thrown by Justin Buckles. From Caravan of GLAM to the TEASE Burlesque Review to Cirque D'Erotique, there ain't no party like a Justin Buckles party.

Balle Erotique is a masquerade ball specifically designed to celebrate diversity, sexual freedom, peace and love. “Balle Erotique (Masquerade Ball) has sold out every time the event has been produced,” says Buckles. “This is a top notch Masquerade Ball and one that you do not want to miss. This will be THE party that everyone is talking about on January 1st!”

In a climate where the homophobic, sexist and racist seem to be slinking out from underneath their mossy rocks with more regularity, Balle Erotique is the perfect antidote. There's a sense of inclusiveness to the ball (and all of Buckles' events) that is more important than ever.

Even if the world were business as usual, an event like this is needed. Buckles explains: “I've always thought that any opportunity for people to get out of their everyday 9-5 work/lives is good. We live in a very stressful and demanding society and any time an opportunity comes along where one can escape into a safe atmosphere to dance the night away and let the stress go for a night they definitely should!”

That sounds like the perfect advice stepping into 2017:

Letting that stress go... if even just for a night.

Balle ErotiqueSaturday, December 31. 8pm.Volcanic theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Dr.$25-$3021+