2016 Editorials 

Here's a review of some of the issues our editorial board tackled this year—which we also expect to see pop back up next year.

"This is Not Your Land" Jan 7, 2016 and "Malheur Verdict: A Slap in the Face to Law and Order" Nov 2, 2106

January brought the occupiers; November brought their stunning acquittal. With the incoming administration, expect to see more showdowns over federal lands.

"Troy Field is of Long-Term Value" Mar 2, 2016 and "When is a Park not a Park?" Jul 20, 2016

Bend-La Pine Schools put the property just south of McMenamins Old St. Francis School in downtown Bend up for sale in 2014 and accepted an offer from a developer in 2015, but the deal fell through this summer.

"Heritage Square—the dream lives on" Mar 9, 2016

The proposed project would transform a current downtown parking lot into a green space. Some current city councilors indicate mixed feelings about the square concept, with budgetary concerns being the main detractor.

"Underage Drinking Problem" Mar 16, 2016

Deschutes County has a higher rate of underage drinking than any other county in Oregon. Beer Town USA, indeed...

"U.S. to Sign the Paris Agreement on Earth Day" Apr 20, 2106

With the President-elect's nominee for head of the EPA being a climate change skeptic, this is going to be an "interesting" four years to say the least.

"Oregon's Education Crisis" May 25, 2016 and "What's Next, Legislature" Dec 14, 2016 and "New School Bond: Paying the Piper, One Way or the Other" Dec 21, 2016

It seems there's never enough in the bank for Oregon's schools, and we'll be following as the Oregon legislature looks to tackle this issue.

"Taking Responsibility for River Trash" Jun 15, 2016

More tourists pack into Bend every year, and so far, the various agencies involved have yet to come up with a plan for who's gonna clean it all up.

"Mirror Pond Dam" Jun 22, 2016

Free the river? Dredge the pond? Without a consensus about what to do with Mirror Pond, we'll continue to be stuck in the muck.

"Funding for Affordable Housing: A Step in the Right Direction" Jul 27, 2016

Expect lots more on this issue in the year to come.

"It's Time to Retire the Wild West Governance Model in Bend" Aug 17, 2016

Bend's City Charter offers city councilors $200 a month and leaves it to fellow councilors to decide who becomes mayor. That needs to change, for the benefit of us all.

"Septic-to-Sewer Transition Shouldn't Bankrupt Some of Our Most Vulnerable Bend Residents" Nov 16, 2106

Homeowners are facing serious losses in the wake of the new sewer lines going into SE Bend, which state law mandates homeowners to connect to if they're within 300 feet. Dec 21, the Bend City Council voted to create the SE Bend Septic to Sewer Advisory Committee to tackle the issue.