2016 Election Results 

Governor
Kate Brown
Bend City Council Position 1
Justin Livingston
Bend City Council Position 2
Bill Moseley
Bend City Council Position 3
Sally Russell
Deschutes County Sheriff
L. Shane Nelson
Oregon Senate District 27
Tim Knopp
Oregon House District 54
Knute Buehler
U.S. Senate
Ron Wyden
Deschutes Co. Commissioner
Phil Henderson
U.S. House 2nd District
Greg Walden
State Treasurer
Tobias Read
Attorney General
Ellen RosenBlum
State Rep. District 53
Gene Whisnant
Oregon Secretary of State
Dennis Richardson
Redmond Mayor
George Endicott
Measure 9-110
City of Bend Pot Tax
Passed
Measure 94
Repeal mandatory judicial retirement age
DID Not Pass
Measure 95
Allow state universities to invest in equities
Passed
Measure 96
1.5% of lottery net to Veterans' services
Passed
Measure 97
Raise corporate taxes on businesses with annual sales over $25 million
DID Not Pass
Measure 98
State funding for dropout prevention/career college readiness
Passed
Measure 99
Oregon outdoor school lottery fund
Passed
