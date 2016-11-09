2016 Election Results 

Candidates

Governor

Kate Brown

Bend City Council Position 1

Justin Livingston

Bend City Council Position 2

Bill Moseley

Bend City Council Position 3

Sally Russell

Deschutes County Sheriff

L. Shane Nelson

Oregon Senate District 27

Tim Knopp

Oregon House District 54

Knute Buehler

U.S. Senate

Ron Wyden

Deschutes Co. Commissioner

Phil Henderson

U.S. House 2nd District

Greg Walden

State Treasurer

Tobias Read

Attorney General

Ellen RosenBlum

State Rep. District 53

Gene Whisnant

Oregon Secretary of State

Dennis Richardson

Redmond Mayor

George Endicott

Ballot Measures

Measure 9-110

City of Bend Pot Tax

Passed

Measure 94

Repeal mandatory judicial retirement age

DID Not Pass

Measure 95

Allow state universities to invest in equities

Passed

Measure 96

1.5% of lottery net to Veterans' services

Passed

Measure 97

Raise corporate taxes on businesses with annual sales over $25 million

DID Not Pass

Measure 98

State funding for dropout prevention/career college readiness

Passed

Measure 99

Oregon outdoor school lottery fund

Passed

Passed