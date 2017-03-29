March 29, 2017 Special Sections » The Beer Issue

2017 Beer Issue 

Your guide to breweries in Central Oregon, beer and food pairings, art on beer labels and more

With Central Oregon blooming into spring, the weather is just screaming the mantra, “the sudsier, the better.” With a slew of craft beer selections, our 2017 Beer Issue delves deep into this yum-tastic world of all things hops, yeast and grain. We offer an in-depth brewery guide that tells you something about each of our 20 local breweries, and what to get once you’re there. Get to know the intricate world of beer labels by meeting some of the artists behind the iconic imagery adorning your favorite bevvy. And finally, did you know IPAs quench your thirst better during a spicy meal or that pale ales work great with cheesy foods? Look no further for a blueprint of what brew to pair with your next meal. Prost!

Check out these articles for all things brew-related!

The one-stop guide to breweries in Central Oregon

Brewing up Beer Labels Takes Hard Work Too

Invasion of the Californians

What to Eat with that Beer

