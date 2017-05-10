May 10, 2017 Special Sections » Bike Issue

2017 Bike Issue 

Whether it's mountain or road or somewhere in between, we've got you covered.

click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-05-10_at_12.02.19_pm.png



It’s the Source Weekly Bike Issue! Read on for all things bike in Central Oregon, and
then tuck this paper in your day pack so you’ll have some fine reading material on
your next cycling adventure.

Bikepacking, anyone?
Biking with your steed stacked with camping gear is the next big thing in
biking—and with the creation of a statewide trail, there will be plenty of places
to do so. Alex Borgen reports on this fun form of exploring on two wheels.

Read the article here
Want to ride a bike, but you don't know where to start?
We've got you covered, bike noob.
From helmets to hydration parks, Caitlin Richmond spoke to the experts and gives you the insight on what you need to get started — whether it's mountain biking or commuting.

Read the article here

So You Wanna...
Commute around town/Mountain bike the trees
Just how do you navigate these roundabouts hmmmm? We explain and add in some hand signals too.

Read the article here





