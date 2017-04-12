April 12, 2017 Culture » Art Watch

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

A Bazaar Era for Redmond Bookstore 

Second Shop Features Books and Art

By
click to enlarge artwatch-6c85238d53a10546.jpg

Things appeared momentarily bleak for Redmond's Friends Bookshop.

The city's planned library remodel could have spelled the end for the cherished 1,000-square-foot used bookstore, located inside. First, construction meant the store would have had to temporarily shut down. Next, a drastically smaller space awaited upon the library's eventual reopening.

That meant the Friends of Redmond Oregon (FORO), which runs the space, needed to come up with another option. So, they opened a second store before discovering that library construction would be postponed — possibly until late next year.

reBOOKS, as the new store's known, found a home inside Redmond's Bazaar. It features an important new addition: Art. Works offered include photographic prints on both paper and canvas, as well as cards and other crafts — all neatly arranged, gallery style, on a wall and table adjacent to the books.

The new shop features work by FORO's Art Committee members. "We want to expand art in the city of Redmond," says FORO President Roz Gamer. "We're looking to encourage reading, art and cultural literacy in the community."

Gamer says both stores are nonprofits, with the library shop giving back to the library, while reBOOKS supports Redmond itself. The gallery fits nicely into the Bazaar, tucked into a corner of the larger store, which sells items including clothes, incense, jewelry, pillows and sporting goods.

FORO also supports the community by donating books to other charitable organizations, such as the Opportunity Foundation, the Food Bank and St. Vincent de Paul.

reBOOKS

531 NW Elm Ave., Redmond (inside Redmond's Bazaar)

541- 548-1015

Tues. – Sat. 10am – 6pm

friendsofredmond.org

More Art Watch »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Art Watch

More by Howard Leff

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

Bend Nest - February 2017

BendNest

Bend Nest - February 2017

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2017

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2017

Cascade Wedding Guide 2017

Cascade Wedding Guide

Cascade Wedding Guide 2017

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

2016 Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

2016 Breakfast & Lunch Guide

2016 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2016 Best Of Central Oregon

2016 Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide

2016 Restaurant Guide

Give Guide
Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram

© 2017 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation