A Jazz Room with a View 

Mt. Bachelor Riverhouse Jazz is on the brink of launching its new seven-month long series, which will feature the likes of Mel Brown, Ravi Coltrane, Benny Green, and the Yellowjackets. Two shows will run one weekend each month from October 2016 to April 2017, giving both visiting and local music lovers the opportunity to experience high-end jazz at the new jazz club inside the recently renovated Riverhouse on the Deschutes.

Riverhouse Jazz Executive Producer Marshall Glickman believes the updated venue is perfect for the new series and will elevate the audience's experience. "What's great about our new jazz room is that all seats provide an excellent view, and the rectangular shape of the room brings all tables close," says Glickman. "Coupled with our new Steinway-designed Boston performance edition grand piano, the ambiance will be fantastic."

The series kicks off on Oct. 28 and 29 with the Mel Brown Septet. Also known as The Godfather of Portland's jazz scene, Mel is one of the most well-known and popular jazz musicians in the Pacific Northwest. His career began as a drummer for Motown and he has played with legends like Steve Wonder, The Temptations and the Supremes.

"When we brought the Mel Brown Septet to Bend for our previous series, they always blew the roof off the place," says Glickman. "Mel's playing, his style and his personality are infectious, and his bandmates are the best in the business. Simply put, this band swings."

The Jazz series lineup also includes the Benny Green Trio on Nov. 18-19, the Alan Jones Sextet on Dec. 23-24, the Teirney Sutton Band on Jan.13-14, the Yellowjackets on Feb. 17-18, King Louie's Portland Blues Review and LaRhonda Steele & Lisa Mann on March 17-18, and Ravi Coltrane Quintet April 14-15. All of the shows will open with all-star combinations of student musicians. Some of the students featured will come from Portland's Alan Jones Academy of Music. The Bend Student Jazz & Funk Ensemble and the Jazz Bros.—two Bend-based bands—will also perform.

Subscriptions to the series are on sale now and will continue through Oct. 26. For local jazz aficionados a subscription offers a $50 discount when compared to purchasing single tickets.

Mt. Bachelor and the Riverhouse on the Deschutes recently partnered to offer a package deal that includes two tickets to Mt. Bachelor Riverhouse Jazz, two lift tickets for two days at Mt. Bachelor, and two nights lodging at the Riverhouse for $575(plus lodging taxes). The tickets to Mt Bachelor Riverhouse Jazz are available for Dec. 24, March 18, and April 15.

Riverhouse Mt. Bachelor Jazz Series

Beginning Oct. 28 & 29 with the Mel Brown Septet

Riverhouse on the Deschutes,

3075 Hwy 97 Business, Bend

Tickets at BendTicket.com