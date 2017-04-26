A Month to Remember 

Seems like we're always looking ahead in Central Oregon. The next festival. The next brewery. The next town hall even. But our focus is about to change. Time to look back, at least for a month.

In May, several local groups, including the Deschutes County Historical Society, will mark National Historic Preservation Month by celebrating all that came before. The theme is "This Place Matters."

"Historic preservation provides a foundation for our shared heritage," says Deschutes Historical Museum Director Kelly Cannon-Miller. "There's an authenticity of place in communities that value their heritage and historic properties. That authenticity is the legacy we leave for the next generation."

And speaking of history, kudos to the Deschutes Public Library and the Deschutes Historical Museum, for their 2017 Oregon Heritage Excellence Award for the preservation of 40 interviews with early Central Oregon pioneers—recorded in 1953. Check them out by searching "15 minute history" at deschuteslibrary.org.

Retro Redmond

Among the events in Redmond is a photo contest. Specifically, the city's Historic Landmarks Commission is seeking pictures of Redmond bungalows which are more than 50 years old. Styles include Craftsman, Mission, Tudor, Cape Cod and Moderne architecture.

Winners will be announced during a Preservation Month celebration in Centennial Park.

Why bungalows? "They represent a significant period in local history," says Redmond Historic Landmarks Commissioner Shannon Farnsworth Rose. "It's when the first settlers were actually moving out of their canvas tent homes to newly built permanent housing. These homes were built despite the struggles of the times, including World Wars and the Depression."

Rose finds an inherent value in preserving the character of a city. "This is a chance to save our neighborhoods' aesthetic and enhance the value of the community," she says. "Our historic buildings and homes give us sense of connection.

"We continue to learn from past generations."

Celebrate Historic Preservation Month

Centennial Park

725 SW Evergreen Ave., Redmond

Sat., May 13

10am – 2pm