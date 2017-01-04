Didn't get enough New Year in your New Year's Eve? Or do you just want a way to eat delicious authentic Chinese food in a gorgeous setting? The Suttle Lodge in Sisters has reopened and is ringing in Chinese New Year with a bang. Chef Rita You was the co-owner of the much-loved Lucky Strike restaurant on Hawthorne Boulevard in Portland. Now that the restaurant is closed, she's onto other endeavors—including cooking up a Sichuan feast for Central Oregonians to enjoy for Chinese New Year.

The Chinese New Year Feast includes Lucky Strike favorites including Dan Dan Noodles, Beans and Beans, Mapo Tofu and Spicy Dumplings. (Can we get some delivered here, like right now?!)

Served family style in the great room of the lodge, the evening also includes wines from Chehalem Wines and Elk Cove Vineyards... just in case you need a way to temper the spice that chef Rita is sure to bring. While you're at it, make a night of it and stay in the lodge. (Driving after a delicious Sichuan meal not recommended.)

Chinese New Year Feast

Jan. 28, 6pm

The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse

13300 U.S. 20, Sisters

$35 adults; $17.50 kids; includes gratuity

thesuttlelodge.com

Reserve rooms by emailing info@suttlelodge.com

or call (541) 638-7001