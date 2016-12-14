December 14, 2016 Culture » Features

A Tower Christmas: A New Holiday Tradition 

All your holiday show needs, wrapped into one neat bow

culture2-ede1dc00b87848d0.jpg

If you've been looking for a new holiday tradition your family can call its own, the Tower Theatre Foundation is ready to deliver.

click to enlarge culture2b-8e33bc0ce2c31af5.jpg

Dec. 21-23, the foundation will present its annual variety show called, "A Tower Christmas: Holiday Wonderland." From singing and dancing to theatrical performances and readings, this production offers guests the best of what the season has to offer, wrapped up nicely into one magical show.

"A Tower Christmas" offers an evening of performances by some of Central Oregon's most renowned actors and singers, including: John Kish ("A Chorus Line"), Steve Livingston ("Next to Normal"), Kimmie Neff ("Avenue Q"), Heather Salvesen ("A Tower Christmas"), and many more. In addition to performances by students from local high schools, dancers from Academie de Ballet Classique will perform selections from "The Nutcracker" and members of Cascade Theatrical Company will present a reading from "It's A Wonderful Life."

Show producer Brad Ruder says: "We're all about the community, because the community supports us. We want to create new family traditions and memories that revolve around the beauty and magic of sharing wonderful times together."

click to enlarge culture2c-e9153805a60f86ac.jpg

According to Ruder, one of the production's highlights is a bit that allows all of the children to come on stage and be part of the performance. He says, "Every year there is a reading of a popular Christmas story that all of the children in the audience are invited onstage to listen to...this year we are doing 'The Polar Express.'" The reading package will include a golden ticket, an onstage reading and a soloist performing "Believe"—a song from the movie.

A Tower Christmas

Wednesday, Dec. 21- Friday, Dec. 23, 7pm

Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall Street, Bend

towertheatre.org

$10 children, $15 adults

