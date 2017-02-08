A Winter of Great Music 

click to enlarge

A quick glance at the events calendar for any given weekend typically reveals one thing: We have a lot of options for music on the regular in Central Oregon. At the upcoming Oregon WinterFest, however, you won't have to venture from one side of the city to the other to see lots of great acts in one place. Here's a quick look at what's ahead at WinterFest so you can plan next weekend well in advance.

Head out to the Volcanic Theatre Pub Thurs., Feb. 16 for the WinterFest pre-party featuring Tony Smiley, aka the LoopNinja, who loops his way through genres including rock, hip-hop, reggae, 80s, tribal fusion and lots more. Show at 9 pm.

Check out the U.S. Cellular Chalet Tent Fri., Feb. 17 for three shows: Bend-based Second Son, a country-folk outfit influenced by Gram Parsons, Townes Van Zandt and even Otis Redding, starting at 5:30. At 6:30, be there for the high energy dance-rock band from Bend, Precious Byrd. And then, 90s-era fan-people, pop onto the dance floor for the swingin' hits from the zoot suit-wearing Cherry Poppin' Daddies at 8:30 pm.





On Sat., Feb 18, be back to the U.S. Cellular tent at 5:30 for Jemere Morgan, son of Roy "Gramps" Morgan and grandson of Denroy Morgan. With chops like that, you'll be in the company of reggae royalty. And speaking of reggae royalty, up at 7 pm that night is Jo Mersa Marley, eldest son of Stephen Marley and grandson of Bob Marley. Finishing up the evening is J Boog at 8:30 pm, the Grammy-nominated, Hawaii-based Samoan reggae and R&B artist who hasn't really slowed down since the release of his debut album in 2007.

