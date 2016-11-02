Art Watch: 11/3-11/9 

The Deschutes Cultural Coalition (DCC), part of the Oregon Cultural Trust, has announced the Arts and Culture Alliance of Central Oregon (ACA) as its new fiscal sponsor. The DCC provides grant opportunities to arts and culture nonprofits located throughout Deschutes County. Up until it closed late last August, Arts Central was in charge of handling fiscal sponsorship. Duties that are now managed by the ACA include providing web access to grant guidelines and applications, and supervising the collection and distribution of applications and grants.

Formed in 2010, The Arts & Culture Alliance is a nonprofit association made up of organizations, businesses, and individuals invested in creating and nurturing cultural opportunities in Central Oregon. The DCC is currently accepting applications for grant funding from all nonprofits that operate within the cultural field including arts, heritage and humanities. In order to be eligible, grant funds must go toward projects and activities that encourage greater awareness of local culture, ensure that cultural resources are accessible to all residents, utilize local cultural resources to promote economic vitality, or help new and established cultural organizations increase their capacity to fulfill their mission.

This year's grant awards will range from $500 to $5,000 and some will provide matching resources. In order to apply, applicants must be a nonprofit established for at least one year, based in Deschutes County and considered a humanities, heritage, or arts organization. Prior grant awardees must have submitted all project reports.

Nonprofits interested in applying must turn in their applications for 2016-2017 by Nov. 15. With the ACA stepping in quickly and the seamless transition of responsibility, the DCC does not expect delays in the grant process.

Arts & Culture Alliance

artsandcultureco.org