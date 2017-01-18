January 18, 2017 Culture » Art Watch

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

ArtWatch: So what's with the WinterFest Royal Pageant, anyway? 

By
Hold onto the edge of your seat, who will be crowned Bunnie Taylor's Fire King? Stay tuned.

Hold onto the edge of your seat, who will be crowned Bunnie Taylor's Fire King? Stay tuned.

What's a Bend resident to do when faced with the worst winter in a quarter century? Celebrate the season, of course! Drop those snow shovels (or sand bags) and transport yourself to a mystical place frozen in time, during a night of mischief and storytelling.

No, it's not the Donald Trump Inaugural Ball. It's even better!

Get set for the Oregon WinterFest Royal Pageant, where our fair and radiant Ice Queen Bunnie Taylor will finally meet her Fire King. If you've been following the Source's WinterFest comic strip, you know that the "magical crown" of the Pacific Northwest chose our Queen for her pure character and heart. Now, Bunnie must find a king so that they, together, may rule our wintry dominion (where it's snowy, icy, maybe even flooding, and altogether quite difficult to drive at the moment).

Unlike other recent elections, Fire Kings really are chosen by popular vote. click to tweet

The Queen recently sent scrolls across the land to eligible Fire Kings and selected these four "smoking hot" finalists: Bernie Inferno, Rick Flame, Mitch Ember and Mike Pyro. Now you, the distinguished residents of Bend, shall make the final selection during the Pageant, which also includes magic, dance and a battle royal talent show.

"It's a hilarious opportunity to see some fiery smackdown," says comedian Chelsea Woodmansee, who's serving as host and Royal Jester. "This is one of my favorite events of the year."

So, fair citizens, if you weren't pleased with the results of the last election, here's a chance to redeem yourselves.

Unlike other recent elections, Fire Kings really are chosen by popular vote.

Oregon WinterFest Royal Pageant

Wed. Jan. 25, 7:30pm

2nd Street Theater, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend

$5

http://www.bendsource.com/bend/2017-oregon-winterfest-fire-king-crowning/Event?oid=2775975

Related Events

  • 2017 Oregon WinterFest Fire King Crowning

    Staff Pick
    2017 Oregon WinterFest Fire King Crowning @ 2nd Street Theater

    • Wed., Jan. 25, 7:30 p.m. $5.
    • Buy Tickets

Speaking of...

More Art Watch »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Art Watch

More by Howard Leff

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

BendNest - Winter 2016

BendNest

BendNest - Winter 2016

2016 Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

2016 Breakfast & Lunch Guide

2016 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2016 Best Of Central Oregon

Happy Hour Guide—Summer 2016

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide—Summer 2016

2016 Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide

2016 Restaurant Guide

Give Guide
Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram

© 2017 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation