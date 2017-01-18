ArtWatch: So what's with the WinterFest Royal Pageant, anyway? 

What's a Bend resident to do when faced with the worst winter in a quarter century? Celebrate the season, of course! Drop those snow shovels (or sand bags) and transport yourself to a mystical place frozen in time, during a night of mischief and storytelling.

No, it's not the Donald Trump Inaugural Ball. It's even better!

Get set for the Oregon WinterFest Royal Pageant, where our fair and radiant Ice Queen Bunnie Taylor will finally meet her Fire King. If you've been following the Source's WinterFest comic strip, you know that the "magical crown" of the Pacific Northwest chose our Queen for her pure character and heart. Now, Bunnie must find a king so that they, together, may rule our wintry dominion (where it's snowy, icy, maybe even flooding, and altogether quite difficult to drive at the moment).

The Queen recently sent scrolls across the land to eligible Fire Kings and selected these four "smoking hot" finalists: Bernie Inferno, Rick Flame, Mitch Ember and Mike Pyro. Now you, the distinguished residents of Bend, shall make the final selection during the Pageant, which also includes magic, dance and a battle royal talent show.

"It's a hilarious opportunity to see some fiery smackdown," says comedian Chelsea Woodmansee, who's serving as host and Royal Jester. "This is one of my favorite events of the year."

So, fair citizens, if you weren't pleased with the results of the last election, here's a chance to redeem yourselves.

Unlike other recent elections, Fire Kings really are chosen by popular vote.

Oregon WinterFest Royal Pageant

Wed. Jan. 25, 7:30pm

2nd Street Theater, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend

$5