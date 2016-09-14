August Real Estate Stats: Redmond is Hot 

Central Oregon may be a hopping real estate market overall—but it's Redmond that's seeing the biggest changes.
According to the Beacon Report, based on MLS statistics, the markets for Bend and Redmond can be summarized as follows for Aug. 2016. I have also added Aug. 2015 figures to provide a comparison and calculated the percentage increase:
Of the 223 total sales for Bend, 125 were in the $150,000-$350,000 range.
The median home price jump for Redmond is significant with a 29 percent jump in median price over Aug. 2015 and increase in price per square foot of 15 percent over the prior year. Redmond's market is definitely hotter as reported by various media outlets in recent months.
LOW
904 NE 8th St., Bend, OR 97701
2 beds, 1 baths, 945 square feet,
.13 acre lot | Built in 1960
$234,900
Listed by High Lakes Realty & Property Management
MID
61336 Elkhorn St, Bend, OR 97702
3 beds, 2 baths, 1656 square feet,
.17 acre lot | Built in 2000
$324,900
Listed by The Broker Network of Central Oregon
HIGH
920 NW Glenbrooke, Bend, OR 97701
3 beds, 2.5 baths, 3200 square feet,
.92 acre lot | Built in 1997
$880,000
Listed by Windermere Central Or. Real Estate
