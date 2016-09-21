Back Again Better Than Ever 

For the last 25 years, Central Oregon residents have been ushering in the arrival of autumn with the Bank of the Cascades Bend Fall Festival. This year it's back again, and along with this much loved tradition comes three days of free music, fine art, delicious food, and an array of seasonal contests and family activities.

The festival is located in Downtown Bend and runs from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2. It features two free music stages, the Fine Artist Promenade, the Family Harvest Area and the Harvest Market. Pumpkin painting—one of the most popular free activities—will be available at the COPA Kidz Zone with approximately 1,000 pumpkins for children to choose from and paint.

The live music lineup includes local favorites like MOsley WOtta, Precious Byrd, and Tom VandenAvond with Larry and His Flask. There are also national acts that will take the stage throughout the weekend. C3 Events Event Consultant Michelle Roats-Berg says, "Jessica Hernandez and the Deltas are one of our headlining bands. They are a national act and it's their first time playing in Bend, so we are really excited about them." Attendees can also expect to see the Crazy 8's return this year.

According to Roats-Berg, the C3 team has been working on expanding the Fine Artist Promenade, this year offering a mix of curated art and crafts created by artists from all over the country. "We have a variety of truly amazing artists coming from as far as Colorado, Arizona and New Mexico," says Roats-Berg. The Artisans will display an array of fiber, wood, ceramics, and jewelry for festival-goers to peruse and the Central Oregon Aerial Artists will perform in the Promenade on Saturday. Roats-Berg says, "There's no doubt that there will be something for every price point and interest."

Bank of the Cascades Bend Fall Festival

Friday, Sept. 30, 5-11pm

Saturday, Oct. 1, 11am–11pm

Sunday, Oct. 2, 11am-5pm

Downtown Bend

c3events.com