Beauty for the Beasts 

If you didn't find a way to support your local artists in 2016, there's still time to do so in 2017. Here's where to start.

Flor and Fawn

Flor and Fawn is the artistic collaboration between friends Katie Daisy and Karen Eland. On their own, their artistic characteristics are unique and diverse, but together their styles come together in whimsical harmony. The two are notorious in Bend for their larger than life fanciful murals, including the ones on the sides of Oregon Spirit Distillers.

Karen Eland has taken her individual art to a very Bend level, painting with what Central Oregon does best: beer. Eland has a long history of using alternative mediums, such as coffee, but when she moved to Bend, the transition to ale art was natural. Eland teaches Sip'n'Dip classes at her studio in The Workhouse, where she invites participants to "Come drink and paint with me!"

Katie Daisy's eclectic mix of acrylic and watercolor naturalist pieces can be found hanging in the Tin Pan Alley Art Collection, around The Workhouse, and all over coffee shops and boutiques around town. Daisy's "How to Be a Wildflower" art book was put on the New York Times Best Seller list early this year. The book is mean to be a "field guide that celebrates self-discovery through encounters with the natural world."

Nashelle Jewelry

Heather Nashelle is most notable for the simplicity and elegance of her handmade jewelry; clean and sleek designs with a hint of bohemian. While her jewelry exudes luxe, her personality and lifestyle are that of community and generosity. Nashelle uses her artistic abilities to help families all over Central Oregon and beyond. She offers "Shop for a Cause" pieces where all net proceeds benefit a chosen organization such as Lines of Life and Stand up 2 Cancer. Nashelle also partners with Feeding America and Fashion Feeding Hunger to donate a meal for every piece of jewelry sold.