Patrimony was one of Bend's best local bands for years before its members hit the road and headed to Nashville. For the seven years they resided in Bend, they performed over 300 shows across 17 states and grew the reputation for being a band not to miss. Patrimony sounded just as confident, whether they were playing blues, driving, intense rock or space age, Bowie-esque psychedelia.

During their tenure in Nashville, the group disbanded, but frontman Trevor Martell isn't through playing music in Bend. Teaming with Patrimony's drummer Jason Allenby, Martell is touring now as AKA Faceless, a stripped down and intense duo with quite a different sound. "With a two-piece setup, I can promise some acoustic, a few Patrimony tunes that you might not ever hear again, and even new songs featuring our drummer playing the guitar with me on drums," says Martell. "I believe these will be songs that will inspire you to be yourself. Work hard. Strive for what you believe in. Don't give up no matter what tribulation or fork in the road is ahead of you."

Heading to Nashville was a natural progression for Martell and Patrimony. "For some, they believe some ray of light will hit them in a city like Nashville or Los Angeles," says Martell. "For me, it was about challenging ourselves, learning, taking a risk and we all did. Pressures like moving to a new place can be hard on any couple, businessman or band. But there's always tomorrow to yet again learn and grow. I'll be spending plenty of time in Nashville and here in Oregon. I love both so much and miss both while I'm away."

I asked Martell how to describe AKA Faceless, a band with no record out or new music to listen to. His description is just enigmatic enough to make me want to be first in line to see their show. "Faceless might be a 'V for Vendetta'-like figure, says Martell. "What's behind the mask doesn't matter. Meaning, I am me. AKA you, your mother, father, brother and sister. People can expect songs of deep anger, embedded grace, gratefulness, regret and even sorrow. I may stop the show halfway through and play a song acoustic for people if that's what the feeling says to do. I am no longer a 'rock' figure. Consider me a reflection of yourself through song."

AKA Faceless with Cedar Teeth & Comanche Joey

Friday, Dec. 16, 9pm

Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Dr., Bend

$8