Bend Nest Spring 2017 

Thanks, dear readers, for taking part in our quest to find those local businesses that shine brightly day after day. Check out the results of our first Best of the Nest on page 22. This issue, we also help you get ahead of the game with our extensive Summer Camps Guide. Remember, the early bird gets the worm and camps fill quickly!

Familiar with the buzzwords, “Growth Mindset?” This philosophy rings true throughout the issue. It should be no surprise that a positive outlook can shape a child’s growth in so many different areas.

Annette Benedetti shows the steps to take on the path toward positivity in Trending, with her article on Growth Mindset. This is followed by Lizzi Katz’s piece on Lego Robotics in Education, and finally, Alyce Pearce takes us Outdoors with a fresh look at skateboarding. All of these areas have Growth Mindset as the foundation. Parents, we too can benefit from forward thinking, so take note, enjoy the wisdom and, as always, thanks for being part of the journey!



