BendFilm: Our Don't-Miss Picks 

If you're excited for this weekend's BendFilm Festival, I know building your schedule can be difficult. As your resident film geek, I hereby offer a schedule of the flicks I'm checking out, so you can see what interests me, what might interest you and what might just be awesome all around.

Thursday, Oct. 6

5pm Voyagers Without Trace

A gorgeous documentary about kayaking, exploration and the abilities we have to explore our own comfort zones. Tower Theatre

8:15pm Population Zero

A weirdly intense faux documentary about a legal loophole in the Constitution that allows a murder to happen in a remote part of Yellowstone National Park. Tower Theatre

Friday, Oct. 7

10:30am Daughters of the Forest

A powerful doc about a group of girls in Paraguay who attend a high school where they learn to protect an ancient and threatened forest. Old Mill Stadium 16 & IMAX

12:30pm Little Sister

An offbeat comedy about a nun-in-training who returns home to North Carolina only to find things have maybe stayed a little too much the same. Tower Theatre

3:15pm Sonita

This beautiful doc follows an 18-year-old Afghan refugee who wants to become a big time rap star. Her family has different, more Old-World plans for her. Old Stone Church

6pm Documentary Shorts

"What Rhymes with Egypt" and "Cuddling With Strangers" are two of the best documentaries of the year. Old Stone Church

8pm Cotton Mouth

An intense study of secrets and paranoia. Twisty and fun. Tin Pan Theatre

10pm Late Night Shorts

Just get weird with it. Volcanic Theatre Pub

Saturday, Oct. 8

10:30am If There's a Hell Below

A very unconventional spy thriller. McMenamins Old St. Francis

1pm The Great & The Small

A hard-luck guy living on the streets tries to do better. McMenamins Old St. Francis

3:30pm Return of the Secaucus 7

With John Sayles in attendance. THE can't-miss event of the fest. Tower Theatre

7pm Awards Reception

See who won and drink responsibly! McMenamins Old St. Francis

9:15pm The Eyes of My Mother

So, so creepy. Old Mill Stadium 16 & IMAX

Sunday, Oct. 9

10:30am City of Hope

With John Sayles in attendance! Do not miss. McMenamins Old St. Francis

The rest of the day involves encore showings of most of the winners, so catch the ones you missed!

You might not get much sleep and you should probably bring a pee jar, but it's the most fun you'll have indoors all year. See you there.

For a full schedule check

Bendfilm.org