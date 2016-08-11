Pin It
Best Mexican 

1st place | El Rancho Grande Mexican Restaurant

This year's Best Mexican is an ace up the sleeve, for sure. If you don't know El Rancho Grande, you should. It's in the Cascade Village Shopping Center across from the water fountain. You can't miss it because there's a giant bucking bull out front. That's Diablo, their mascot. The dining room is lined with big comfy booths, the bar is equipped with a handful of TVs, and the patio makes for good spectating. Besides the fun environment and the fast and super friendly service, the food is good – and you won't go hungry because the portions are not small. Don't expect to spend a fortune, either. With two happy hours every day, 2:30 to 6 pm and 8:30 pm to close, and their "Amigos Club," you definitely get your money's worth. The menu is loaded with options, including combos, so you can literally get everything. Half of the cocktail list is dedicated to the margaritas alone, and the beer list includes both local and Mexican imports. No wonder this underdog came outta nowhere for the win this year.

El Rancho Grande Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

63455 North Highway 97, Bend

541312-2022

dinewithdiablo.com

2nd Place: Hola! Nouveau Mexican-Peruvian Cuisine
(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)

