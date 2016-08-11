Pin It
Health and Recreation

Best Place to be a Tourist 

Bend Whitewater Park

Photo by Erik Ellingson

Visitors to Central Oregon have endless options for outdoor activities – and even if you have aspirations to hit all the best places that this wonderland has to offer, no proper tourist can leave without experiencing the infamous float scene of the Deschutes River. Donning a tube and taking a day to bake in the sweltering summer sun has never been more fun or convenient. With the construction of Bend Whitewater Park, floaters can experience the drops offered by the man-made channel—complete with natural features. It's all the excitement of a water park without the carnival lines. It's super accessible and inexpensive, with rentals available from local outfitters and a $3 unlimited city shuttle running all day long. It's right in town, which makes a half-day trip really convenient. If watersports aren't your thing, you can still get in on the action and stay dry watching from the Colorado Avenue footbridge. Bend Parks and Rec has all the info you need on its website. With such affordable access to fun for the whole family, it's easy to see why floating the Deschutes is at the top of the traveler's tick list.

Bend Whitewater Park

Bendparksandrec.org/bend-whitewater-park

(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)

