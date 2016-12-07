Book Talk: Sexy Times With Four Romance Novelists 

Contemporary romance author Kate Curran, USA Today bestselling romantic comedy author Tawna Fenske, New York Times bestselling romance author Marie Harte and mystery and western romance author Paty Jager have all been novelists for quite some time. Here's a brief excerpt of some of the questions we asked the authors, ahead of their book signings in Bend.

Source Weekly: Do you think novels in particular are more important as an escape or as something to challenge and generate discussion?

Kate Curran: I think it just depends on the mood of the reader. We all need a little escape sometimes and when I do I go to Janet Evanovich. But if I want something more challenging my go-to read would be John Grisham's "The Bleachers" or an old favorite "The Trouble With Being a Mama," by Eva Rutland.

SW: Tell me about what got you into writing mysteries in particular?

Paty Jager: As a teen and young mother I read every mystery I could get my hands on. When someone I called a friend stabbed my family in the back, I wrote two mysteries, killing that person off in both books. It was very cathartic. Back then it was hard to get into a mystery writing group. I veered into writing romance and have two historical western romance series as well as my Shandra Higheagle mystery series.

SW: Tell me about what got you into writing romantic comedies in particular?

Tawna Fenske: I've always loved romance novels, but the comedy element stems from the fact that I'm a magnet for absurdity. Like the time I waxed off my own eyebrow, then accidentally chose the green eyeliner to draw it back on. Or the time I dropped gristle in someone's purse at a fancy luncheon and got caught trying to fish it out. These things happen to me on a daily basis, so it makes sense for me to write comedy instead of tragic literary fiction.

SW: Tell me about what got you into writing romance in particular?

Marie Harte: I'm a big reader and I've always been fascinated by writing. I'm drawn to the romantic elements in books, especially. All the great stories have a love story central to the plot, I think. Family-centered romances are my wheelhouse, as I like playing with the dynamics of family and falling in love, and watching how family impacts how characters deal with their significant others. Heat, heart and humor—the tools of my trade.

Book Signing and Q&A

Saturday, Dec. 10. 1pm

Barnes and Noble, 2690 NE Hwy 20, Bend

Free